PATRICK DENIS BURNS August 9, 1928 - September 30, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Burns at the age of 91. A man who accomplished so much with his proudest achievement being his family. His legacy will continue to shine brightly through June, his wife of 68 years; his daughter, Patricia Kennedy and her husband, Patrick; his daughter, Barbara Larcina and her husband, Art; his four grandchildren, Dan Kennedy (Adam), Michael Kennedy (Patrick), Jeff Larcina (Danielle) and Sara Tanaka (Michael); and his two great-granddaughters, Georgia Tanaka and Kiara Kennedy Stiles. 'Poppa' was the head of our family, who quietly was our steadfast supporter, loved us all unconditionally and cherished time spent with each one of us. We will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bonaventure's Church, 1300 Leslie Street at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3rd. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane followed by a reception and celebration of Patrick's life from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive. If desired, donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or the Toronto Public Library Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019