You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Denis BURNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Denis BURNS Obituary
PATRICK DENIS BURNS August 9, 1928 - September 30, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Burns at the age of 91. A man who accomplished so much with his proudest achievement being his family. His legacy will continue to shine brightly through June, his wife of 68 years; his daughter, Patricia Kennedy and her husband, Patrick; his daughter, Barbara Larcina and her husband, Art; his four grandchildren, Dan Kennedy (Adam), Michael Kennedy (Patrick), Jeff Larcina (Danielle) and Sara Tanaka (Michael); and his two great-granddaughters, Georgia Tanaka and Kiara Kennedy Stiles. 'Poppa' was the head of our family, who quietly was our steadfast supporter, loved us all unconditionally and cherished time spent with each one of us. We will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bonaventure's Church, 1300 Leslie Street at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3rd. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane followed by a reception and celebration of Patrick's life from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive. If desired, donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or the Toronto Public Library Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now