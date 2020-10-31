PATRICK GLENN MCSWEENEY Glenn passed away peacefully in Toronto on September 26, 2020, at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel McSweeney and Josie Bodnar, he is survived by his four brothers: Gary (Marg); Gerald (Emily); Eric (Lynn); and Marshall (Wanda). Glenn was an accomplished photographer, hobby contractor, and an enthusiastic collector of '40s vintage trucks. A lifelong learner, Glenn taught high school in North Dundas, Ottawa (Hillcrest), Schreiber, and Hearst before settling in Toronto for his final 28 years of teaching at George Vanier before retirement. Culturally inquisitive, Glenn collected art related to his many places of travel which included Europe and Asia. Post retirement, his travel was frequently by motorcycle. As a nature lover and regular donor, donations to World Wildlife Fund Canada would be appreciated.



