You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Patrick Glenn MCSWEENEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICK GLENN MCSWEENEY Glenn passed away peacefully in Toronto on September 26, 2020, at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel McSweeney and Josie Bodnar, he is survived by his four brothers: Gary (Marg); Gerald (Emily); Eric (Lynn); and Marshall (Wanda). Glenn was an accomplished photographer, hobby contractor, and an enthusiastic collector of '40s vintage trucks. A lifelong learner, Glenn taught high school in North Dundas, Ottawa (Hillcrest), Schreiber, and Hearst before settling in Toronto for his final 28 years of teaching at George Vanier before retirement. Culturally inquisitive, Glenn collected art related to his many places of travel which included Europe and Asia. Post retirement, his travel was frequently by motorcycle. As a nature lover and regular donor, donations to World Wildlife Fund Canada would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved