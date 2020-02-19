|
PATRICK HANEY 1970 - 2020 At the emergency department of the CUSSS-MCQ in Trois-Rivières, on February 9, 2020, passed away at the age of 49, Mr. Patrick Haney, residing in Trois-Rivières. Family will receive condolences at the Centre Funéraire Rousseau 3300 Des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 1V6 on Friday, February 21st from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. as well as on Saturday, February 22nd as of 12:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 3:15 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will take place at the St. Louis cemetery in Trois-Rivières. Patrick is survived by his sisters: Isabel (Kevin Lee) of Toronto, Caroline (David Paupelin) of Montreal; his nephew and niece: Jonathan and Alexandra Lee; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and beloved friends. Donations may be made in memory of Patrick Haney by cheque to Scouts Canada - Disctrict Scout de la Saint-Maurice 10 555, Ch. Ste-Marguerite, Trois-Rivières, QC G9B 6N6).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020