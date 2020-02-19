You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Centre Funéraire Rousseau
3300 Des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières, QC
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Centre Funéraire Rousseau
3300 Des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières, QC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Centre Funéraire Rousseau
3300 Des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières, QC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:15 PM
Centre Funéraire Rousseau
3300 Des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières, QC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick HANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick HANEY


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick HANEY Obituary
PATRICK HANEY 1970 - 2020 At the emergency department of the CUSSS-MCQ in Trois-Rivières, on February 9, 2020, passed away at the age of 49, Mr. Patrick Haney, residing in Trois-Rivières. Family will receive condolences at the Centre Funéraire Rousseau 3300 Des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 1V6 on Friday, February 21st from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. as well as on Saturday, February 22nd as of 12:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 3:15 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will take place at the St. Louis cemetery in Trois-Rivières. Patrick is survived by his sisters: Isabel (Kevin Lee) of Toronto, Caroline (David Paupelin) of Montreal; his nephew and niece: Jonathan and Alexandra Lee; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and beloved friends. Donations may be made in memory of Patrick Haney by cheque to Scouts Canada - Disctrict Scout de la Saint-Maurice 10 555, Ch. Ste-Marguerite, Trois-Rivières, QC G9B 6N6).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -