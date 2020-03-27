You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Patrick Joseph ROONEY


1927 - 2020
Patrick Joseph ROONEY Obituary
PATRICK JOSEPH ROONEY March 27, 1927 - March 18, 2020 With deep sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of Patrick Joseph Rooney with great-niece Erin Rooney and her partner Brad Randall by his side. Patrick was predeceased by his wife Annie Irene (Nancy) on March 2, 2012 and by his daughter Dr. Mary Catherine Rooney on November 17, 2019. He is survived by many Rooney and Agnew nieces, nephews and friends. Patrick was a Korean War veteran and had a long and distinguished career in the Canadian military (air force). He was guided throughout his life by a strong sense of faith, family and service to his country and will be forever remembered as a supremely ethical, dignified, humble and easy-going soul who made friends wherever he went. Patrick will be dearly missed. Due to the current corona virus pandemic, his funeral service and interment are delayed. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting leydens.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020
