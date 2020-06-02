You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Patrick Michael WATERS Obituary
PATRICK MICHAEL WATERS Pat Waters of Bayfield, Ontario died in Clinton, Ontario on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on August 11, 1939. Pat was the beloved husband of Gayle (Hardy). Loving father and stepfather of Jan, Jon (Jodi), Jill (Ann), Joel (Rebecca), Max (Shelagh), Harry (Amelie), Ben (Sarah), Sam (Sara) and lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren. Eldest son of Joyce (Prockter) Jonassen, William Waters and Joe Jonassen. Loving grandson of Colin Prockter. Brother of the late Lynn Waters (Susan) and Paul Jonassen (Liz Anne). The family wish to express deepest thanks to Dr. Patricia Uniac and the palliative care nurses at the Clinton Hospital. When circumstances allow, a celebration of Pat will take place at Pat and Gayle's home in Bayfield. Memorial donations to Amnesty International or the NDP would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence for Pat's family are welcome at www.falconerfuneralhomes. com We have lost a good man. 'Good boy Pat'
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 2 to June 6, 2020
