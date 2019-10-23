You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Patrick Nicholas TRANT


1924 - 2019
Patrick Nicholas TRANT Obituary
PATRICK NICHOLAS TRANT September 18, 1924 - October 20, 2019 Patrick Trant died at home after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his much beloved wife, Eira; twin brother, John; and his sister, Sophia. Mourned by his children, Michael (Airi), Moira (Don), Fred (Marie), Jenny (Karen); and perennial-daughter-in-law, April. Also mourned by his grandchildren, John (Dana), Tim (Rachel), Aaron, Ryan, Paul, Claire (Brian), Sara (Dave), Erika (Jason); and by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and a smattering of vigorous great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Balmoral Place, Right at Home, and Home Instead. You guys are all awesome. Those who wish to honour Patrick by their presence are welcome to meet his family and friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and a service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
