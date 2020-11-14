PAUL ALEAXANDER PREVILLE On November 6, 2020, Paul Preville of Edmonton passed away at the age of 89 years, due to complications from lymphoma. Paul was born in Montreal on June 8, 1931 to Albert and Agnes Preville, the second of four sons. He was a graduate of D'Arcy McGee High School (1948), Royal Military College (1953) and McGill University (1954), and served in the 1950s with The Canadian Grenadier Guards. Paul wed Doreen Gannon in Montreal on August 31, 1957. Settling first in Montreal's west island and later in southwest Edmonton, they raised their five sons and cared for each other across 63 years of marriage. A mechanical engineer, Paul enjoyed a fulfilling lifelong career in marine transportation. With Montreal's Clarke Steamships, beginning as a shore engineer in 1954, he ascended through the ranks to become Executive Vice President and was at the forefront of their national and international expansion. In 1982 he joined Edmonton-based NTCL, whose tugs and barges served Canada's most remote northern communities. Paul quickly grew to admire the landscape, people, and artwork of the Canadian arctic. In retirement Paul served in various capacities with APEGA and donated his skills and energies to homeowners' associations in Edmonton and Canmore. Paul and Doreen were longtime supporters of the Citadel Theatre, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, and St. Joseph's College. Paul was an avid downhill skier and golfer. He delighted in hosting annual ski vacations in the Laurentians and the Rockies for his children and extended family. Paul is survived by his beloved Doreen; sons, John (Paulette), Andrew (Deedee), Edward (Marie-Josée), William, and Philip (Lynn); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tom. He is predeceased by his brothers, Ross and Phil. Uncle Paul was also cherished by his many nieces and nephews. Hardworking, professional and disciplined in his business life, in private Paul was an affectionate husband, a devoted father, and a man of goodwill, generosity, and faith to all who knew him. An exceptional man, an exemplary life. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Park Memorial Chapel, 9709 - 111 Avenue, Edmonton. Due to current restrictions, a live-stream of the Funeral Mass will be available through www.parkmemorial.com
on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Paul's memory to the Advent Campaign of St. Joseph's College at the University of Alberta, online at www.ualberta.ca/st-josephs/giving/
. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com
