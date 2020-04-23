You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Paul Allan WISE

Paul Allan WISE Obituary
PAUL ALLAN WISE Paul Wise was 82 years old when he died, peacefully, on Friday, April 10, 2020. For 25 years, he was the beloved husband of Danuta Berger of Montreal. He will also be sadly missed by his brother, Robert (Bob) Wise, niece and nephew, Jessica and Brooker Wise, his family, friends and all who knew him. Paul was a talented architect, an accomplished artist and a gourmet cook. He had the unique ability to pick out an ordinary moment and turn it into a hilarious event. He could make customs inspectors laugh. Maeve, his goddaughter remembers: "For a kid, Paul was always just a fun adult to be around. He was so incredibly talented, so very funny, such a calm and relaxing voice, and there's no other hand writing (really printing), that I love more in the world than Paul's. I will miss him very much." We all, already, do. A celebration of Paul will take place when safety returns. Please send condolences and memories to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020
