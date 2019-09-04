You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Paul Andrew PETERKIN


1964 - 2019
Paul Andrew PETERKIN Obituary
PAUL ANDREW PETERKIN March 31, 1964 - September 3, 2019 It is with profound sadness that Sharon (Port), Michael and Taylor announce the passing of their beloved and cherished husband and father, Paul Andrew Peterkin. For over 2 years, Paul battled cancer valiantly. Paul was the much loved son of Doris and the late Zephaniah Peterkin and the cherished son-in-law of Brenda Port and the late, Ronald Port. Paul had a love for life and filled it with family, friends, courage, tenacity, a positive attitude and a wicked sense of humour. He was always ready to experience life and everything it had to offer. And at his core, he had a strong sense of living his experiences surrounded by those he loved. Paul had a large extended family who he loved dearly. There is nothing he enjoyed more than a good laugh and some cocktails with his brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He loved the friendly chirping with anyone over all and any sport. For all of his professional career (29+ years), Paul worked at BMO Nesbitt Burns. He had a happy disposition, kindness, generosity of spirit and will be cherished by his many friends and colleagues. A special thank you to all of the medical staff and caregivers at the Odette Cancer Center, Sunnybrook and Palliative Care Unit. Paul and his family were comforted as they felt he was in good hands. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto, ON M4T 2V8 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019. At Paul's request, a Private Family Funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated to the Odette Cancer Centre through the Sunnybrook Foundation at 416-480-4483, by mail KGW01-2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto ON M4N 3M5 or online at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
