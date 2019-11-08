You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Anthony FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Anthony FLAHERTY Obituary
PAUL ANTHONY FLAHERTY On November 6, 2019, Paul Anthony Flaherty, in his 63rd year, peacefully passed away at his home in Whitehorse, Yukon. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to many. Paul was born in Toronto on January 12, 1957, the eldest of 6, to Christine and Bernard Flaherty, and is survived by his wife Helen of 41 years, children: Michael, Ryan, Courtney and granddaughter Lily, Jaclyn and Jessen, and Craig. After graduating from the University of Western Ontario in London, Paul's career with Bell Canada carried him across Ontario and Quebec and ultimately to Whitehorse as the President and CEO of Northwestel for the last 18 years. Paul always encouraged the pursuit of education at all levels and the healthy competition found in sport. These interests culminated into his roles as the Chair of the Board of Governors at Yukon College for six years and the Canada Games Board of Directors for eleven years. Paul also had an extreme love for the north and discovered it thoroughly by foot, raft, canoe, snowmobile, air and dogsled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul Flaherty Bursary at Yukon College, Maryhouse or the Whitehorse Food Bank. Visitation will be held at Heritage North Funeral Home, 412 Cook St., Whitehorse, YT, on Friday, November 8th at 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 406 Steele St., Whitehorse, YT, on Saturday, November 9th that 1 p.m. Reception to follow in the CYO Hall. Interment will be held in Caledon, Ontario at St. Cornelius Church at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -