PAUL ANTHONY FLAHERTY On November 6, 2019, Paul Anthony Flaherty, in his 63rd year, peacefully passed away at his home in Whitehorse, Yukon. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to many. Paul was born in Toronto on January 12, 1957, the eldest of 6, to Christine and Bernard Flaherty, and is survived by his wife Helen of 41 years, children: Michael, Ryan, Courtney and granddaughter Lily, Jaclyn and Jessen, and Craig. After graduating from the University of Western Ontario in London, Paul's career with Bell Canada carried him across Ontario and Quebec and ultimately to Whitehorse as the President and CEO of Northwestel for the last 18 years. Paul always encouraged the pursuit of education at all levels and the healthy competition found in sport. These interests culminated into his roles as the Chair of the Board of Governors at Yukon College for six years and the Canada Games Board of Directors for eleven years. Paul also had an extreme love for the north and discovered it thoroughly by foot, raft, canoe, snowmobile, air and dogsled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul Flaherty Bursary at Yukon College, Maryhouse or the Whitehorse Food Bank. Visitation will be held at Heritage North Funeral Home, 412 Cook St., Whitehorse, YT, on Friday, November 8th at 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 406 Steele St., Whitehorse, YT, on Saturday, November 9th that 1 p.m. Reception to follow in the CYO Hall. Interment will be held in Caledon, Ontario at St. Cornelius Church at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019