Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Church 347 Richmond Road Ottawa , ON Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First United Church at Carleton University, Dominion-Chalmers Church 355 Cooper Avenue Ottawa , ON PAUL DEWAR 1963 - 2019

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers PAUL DEWAR January 25, 1963 - February 6, 2019 In the early morning hours of February 6, 2019 at the age of 56, Paul W. Dewar travelled beyond the family he cherished, the neighbourhood he enjoyed, the city he loved and the country he believed in. Along his road trip of life Paul shared laughter, tears and joy with his wife Julia Sneyd and sons Nathaniel and Jordan. Although his parents Marion Bell and Ken Dewar travelled before him, he never forgot their love, sense of humour and passion to connect with people, explore ideas and bask in music. Always accompanied by his dear brother Bob (Liz) and sisters Liz (Darren), Cathy and Elaine. Fondly remembered by Marion Sewell and Robert Sneyd along with Allison (Jacob) and Matthew (So Yeon). His many nieces and nephews were a constant source of entertainment, fun and inspiration. Paul's early challenges with dyslexia developed his empathy and fearless determination. As a young adult he was an active athlete, involved in social justice. He attended Trent, Carleton and Queen's universities, graduating with degrees in history and education. After working on many NDP campaigns, he became a constituent assistant to MPP Evelyn Gigantes. He then turned to teaching. 'Mr. Dewar' was known as kind, fair yet demanding; challenging his students to take the lead in their learning. He became Vice President of the Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation, representing teachers and advocating for healthy school environments. This passion for educating, connecting and advocating led Paul to be elected as the New Democratic Party Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre (2006-2015). Paul served as Official Opposition Critic for Foreign Affairs. He led all-party efforts to prevent genocide and promote nuclear disarmament. He introduced bills to make life-saving generic medicine more accessible in the developing world and ban the use of conflict minerals in cell phones. While he never wielded government power, he got results through his indefatigable advocacy and ability to work across the aisle. He convinced the government to adopt an action plan to implement UN Security Council resolutions promoting women in peace building and secured funding for the International Criminal Court to combat violence against women as a weapon of war. Paul was a champion for preserving Gatineau Park and the Ottawa River and an advocate and ally in support of Indigenous rights and respect for Indigenous culture and self-government. Paul loved his work because he loved people. He had an undying optimism in the most difficult of circumstances. He believed everything one does is political and politics is about people, not a party affiliation. Paul's life was fuelled by family, friendship, music, good food, good company and a great love of nature. His summers at Lac Claire and on Big Rideau Lake were an essential part of his connection to the natural world and an opportunity to spend uninterrupted time with family. More than anything he loved being a father. Nathaniel and Jordan taught him more about life, and himself, than anyone. Paul was diagnosed with glioblastoma (Grade IV brain cancer) in February 2018. Over this past year, he has launched Youth Action Now, a legacy initiative to provide young people with the tools and resources to unleash their collective power. Paul died peacefully in his sleep, at home surrounded by his family. He was ever so grateful to the nurses, doctors and practitioners at the Ottawa Hospital and the Ottawa Integrative Cancer Centre for their excellent care - and the support of a tremendous palliative care team. Throughout his life Paul lead with his heart, knowing love must lead the way. He died as he lived, with integrity, honesty and grace. He will be remembered by many and never absent from the hearts of Julia, Nathaniel and Jordan. A celebration of life will be hosted by First United Church at Carleton University, Dominion-Chalmers Church, 355 Cooper Avenue, Ottawa at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, February 23rd. A time to gather and share stories will take place at First United Church, 347 Richmond Road, Ottawa from 2:00 to 8:00 on Friday, February 22nd. Donations can be made to Paul's legacy initiative Youth Action Now or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries