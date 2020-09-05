PAUL GARY MITCHELL The world has lost a GGG - Genuinely Great Guy. Paul died at age 83 on August 28, 2020 with both his children at his side. Born and raised in Toronto, he was predeceased in 2007 by his lovely wife Jane. Family and friends will always remember him as a hard-working, jovial and tremendously kind person. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He considered himself lucky to have two grandsons and often joked he thought it would never happen. Daughter Lisa and son-in-law Rob delivered Patrick to him in 2006. Dad and Patrick were extremely close given they lived in the same household for the last 12 years. Then Son Doug and daughter-in-law Jill brought second grandson Quinn to Dad in 2016. Dad adored watching Quinn grow and flourish and dreamed of seeing a Leafs game with both his grandsons. He was a loving dog-daddy to Red and Sparky, and a wonderful dog-grandad to Jessie, Piper and Lexi. Paul graduated Pharmacy at U of T in 1960 and managed the Medical Building Pharmacy in Mississauga for 40 years. Both kids worked with him over the years and are grateful to have known their dad in this capacity. He was a dedicated West Mall Soccer Association Coach for years in Etobicoke and volunteered on several provincial election campaigns. He adored all sports, particularly hockey and his beloved Leafs, watching them avidly from his massive Lazy Boy chair. Per Paul's wishes, cremation will occur, no funeral. Family is hosting an informal driveway drop-by celebration of life - Covid-style - for people to share their favourite memories. Email pgmitchell37@gmail.com for details. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



