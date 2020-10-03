You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Paul George Richard HARDING
PAUL GEORGE RICHARD HARDING Born February 28, 1934 Died September 28, 2020 Husband, father, friend, mentor, doctor, researcher, farmer, ecologist, musician Paul led a principled, positive and productive life with a focus on giving, community and professional contributions. He kept true to his humble, rural roots of Packholme in London and thrived with Mary at Boview Farm. Paul transformed Boview into a passion project of conservation, as he became a vanguard of sustainability. Paul lived a life of vision, commitment, and action. He is considered as the father of neonatal research in Canada. His particular forte was blending research with clinical practice. He mentored medical students at Western University and advanced maternal health care across Canada. His service and empathy to others was demonstrated for decades at Dundas Street Centre United Church. He contributed to sacred and community music programs, volunteered at various outreach events and supported individuals transitioning positively back into society. Loved and respected by all, a foundational limb has fallen from the family tree. Whether skiing or sailing, discussing science or leading the charge on haying days, Paul was fully committed. He is predeceased by his father, Clare, and mother, Marjorie. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife for over sixty years, sister Lorraine Loewen, brother John (Carol), four children and their partners: Martha, David (Karen), John (Beverly), Tom (Kara), special cousins Lorna (Ernie) Koehler and Joanne Pack, and eight grandchildren. The family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by Paul's support system at Strathmere Lodge, Strathroy, Ontario. A "Celebration of Life" is planned for the summer of 2021. To contribute to Paul's legacy, please consider a donation to the Thames Talbot Land Trust (www.thamestalbotlandtrust.ca) or plant a tree in his honour. Cremation and a private family service has taken place at Northview Funeral Chapel. For information and online condolences please visit www.northviewfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
