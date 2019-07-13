PAUL HARRIS It is with deep sadness that the family of Paul Harris announces his passing on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of sixty-eight. Beloved husband and best friend of Lenore Cohen. Adored father and hero to Michelle Harris and Jonathon Luft, Kenny Harris and Ari Crudo, and Andrew Harris. Devoted son and son-in-law of the late Brina Harris and the late Dr. Mortimer Harris, Ruth and the late Edgar Cohen. Proud Papa of Mia and Harlow Luft; Ella and Evan Harris. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of John Harris and Susan Guttman, the late Barry Harris, Judy Cohen and Michael Jacobs, Andrew Cohen and Mary Gooderham. Devoted uncle of Maggie Harris, Molly and Joanna Harris, Jesse Jacobs, Alexander and Rachel Cohen. Paul will be fondly remembered by his cousins, friends, and colleagues. Special thanks to Virgie and his extraordinary caregivers at the Jewish General Hospital. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Sunday, July 14 at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, 1250 ch. de la Forêt. Shiva private at his home. Contributions in his memory may be made to the "Paul Harris Memorial Fund" c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019