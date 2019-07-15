PAUL HARTLEY PALMER FCPA, FCA 1934 - 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Paul Palmer announces his passing on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Paul died peacefully in his home at Amica Bayview Gardens, with family and his beloved dog Pandy, with him. Paul was born in Barrie, Ontario to Goldie (née Grey) Palmer and Hartley Ramsay Palmer. Paul is lovingly remembered by his sons Tony (Donna) and Ian Palmer, daughter Heather Palmer, step sons Rob and Bill (Kim) Leak and his grandchildren Emily, Will, Mac, Hayley and Charlie. He always said he felt lucky to have fallen in love twice, first to Mary (nee Breckenridge) Palmer (1936-1989) and then to Catherine (nee Dauphinee) Leak. Paul went to Barrie District Collegiate Institute and was among the first group of students to graduate the Bachelor of Commerce program at University of McMaster in 1955. Upon graduation he joined Clarkson, Gordon & Co in Toronto and in 1959 he graduated from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants. In 1962 he left Clarkson, Gordon to hold senior executive positions at York Steel Construction, Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Limited, Denison Mines and a collection of wholly and partly owned subsidiary companies. In 1976, he joined Norcen Energy Resources, moved to Calgary, Alberta in 1985 and retired as Chief Financial Officer in 1995. Paul was a mathematical whiz who was honoured as a fellow twice: Fellow of the Certified Professional Accountants (FCPA) and Fellow of the Chartered Accountants (FCA). He also shared his accounting and business skills as Chairman of the Canadian Accounting Standards Board, being a major force in revising and re-writing the modern standards that exist today. After retirement Paul sat on several Boards. Paul was passionate about golf. He started young, and while he played all over the world, he most enjoyed his courses and golf friends in Florida, Toronto, Calgary and Muskoka. However, he always had the greater good in his heart, and was instrumental in the conversion of a golf course to Earl Bales Park, which is the largest public park in North York, actively enjoyed by families year-round. Above all else, Paul was a family man. He loved unconditionally and was fiercely proud of his children, in particular the manner in which they love and support each other. All who knew Paul would comment on his quick witted, often subtle, somewhat zany sense of humour and tendency towards practical jokes. The stories are plentiful as laughter was the medicine for everything, even at the end of life. Paul was supported by a wonderful care team from Amica Bayview Gardens, Living Assistance Services, VHA Home Healthcare, Randi Lazarus Companion Care and Dr. Nunes Vaz. Special mention goes to Titzia and her team who supported the ability for Pandy to continue to live with Paul. Thank you to all. A Celebration of Remembrance (aka story sharing and belly laughing) will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). A private family internment will immediately follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019