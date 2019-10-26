You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PAUL HERTZ We are sad to announce the news that Paul Hertz passed away on October 16, 2019. You may know Paul from his time at Lister's Riding Farm in Halton Hills, ON, The Japanese Paper Place in Toronto, ON or Ferraro Foods in Rossland, BC. Or maybe you've met him at an art gallery, riding horses, bird watching, hiking, skiing, playing tennis or pickleball. You may have met him in Rossland, Toronto or Tucson. You may have seen his artistry and technical skill in his quilts, printmaking, and bookbinding. He enjoyed food: the planning, the prep, cooking, baking and, of course, eating and drinking with friends and family. Especially at Wood Lake with the Porter and Lockington families. We will remember Paul for his kind words and thoughtful deeds, his sense of humour, athleticism, determination, creativity and his love of nature. His interest in others was always genuine and authentic. When talking with people who were visiting Rossland he would often find some connection among friends and family in Ontario. He called these his Small World stories. He had many. Paul was predeceased by members of the Hertz, Bell and Ritzie families in and around Toronto, Milton, and Barry's Bay in Ontario. He is survived by his husband, Robert Boyd (Rossland, BC); his siblings, Jeff Hertz (Welland, ON), Dawn Hertz (Rossland, BC), Joe Hertz (Alex Brooks-Hill, Whistler, BC); and numerous nieces, nephews and God-children. He will be missed by many, especially by members of the Hertz, Bell and Boyd families. We hope to gather in Rossland and in Toronto to celebrate his life and to grieve his loss at some time in the next few months. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Paul's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Paul was curious and interested in learning new stuff. Recently he was intrigued with the history of the song Row, Row, Row Your Boat. We will think of him when we hear/sing it.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
