PAUL ISAAC JOHNS October 29 1917 - March 3 2019 Passed away at age 101 in Ottawa, subsequent to a heart attack. Born near Exeter Ontario to Alfred Edward and Myrtle (Madge) Johns, Paul's earliest memories were of the Canadian missionary community in Chengdu, Sichuan, China where his parents were teachers. The family returned to Canada in 1925 and eventually settled in Hamilton, Ontario. Paul graduated in Honours Mathematics and Physics from McMaster University in 1939, then earned a teacher's certificate. Shortly thereafter, he answered the call for math and physics graduates to train intensively in meteorology and staff the rapidly expanding Canadian weather service. They provided essential information to the armed forces, in particular, the "ocean bridge" that sent aircraft across the Atlantic. In his ensuing 40-year career, in Montreal, Gander and Toronto, Paul was part of meteorology's growth into a highly technical science. At his retirement in 1981, he was Director of Field Meteorological Systems Branch. Paul married his college sweetheart, Fern Elizabeth Ervin, on December 6, 1941 and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage. He was a gentle and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put the needs of family ahead of his own. His family have wonderful memories of cottage holidays and family trips. After Fern's death in 2005, he moved to Kingston and later to Ottawa to be close to children. Paul was predeceased by wife, Fern; and siblings, Martin, Harold, Ed, and Ruth. He is survived by his three children, Margaret Ann (Ronald Beattie) of Sackville, NB, Elizabeth (Douglas Mewhort) of Kingston, and Paul Charles (Pauline Lacroix) of Ottawa; five grandchildren, Robin (Cossi Ahouandjinou), Scott (Erin Mueller), Heather Mewhort, Emily Johns, and William Johns; and five great-grandchildren, Olivier, Sebastian, Élodie, Samuel, and Magalie. Visitation at Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home - Township Chapel, 435 Davis Dr., Kingston, Ontario, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, followed at 3:00 p.m. by memorial service and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB or the Canadian Red Cross would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019