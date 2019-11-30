You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Basilica
220 Kent Street (at Nepean)
Ottawa, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul LABBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul LABBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul LABBE Obituary
PAUL LABBÉ On November 27, 2019 Paul E. Labbé passed away peacefully after a seven year battle with myelofibrosis. Paul was a principled man of high energy and big ideas who led by example. Loved by all, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Grace, his five children, Paule (Nik Nanos), Marc (Jaqui Cadieux), Phil (Lisa Jamrozinski), David (Emily Borse), Robert (Mary Ellis) and his 13 grandchildren James, Jordan, Greg, Bernadette, Paul, Marc, Norman, Liam, Evelyn, Arthur, Margot, Edwin and Francis. Predeceased by his brother Marc, his sister Margot, and beloved granddaughter Reese. He leaves behind his sisters Lucille Simard and Suzanne Labbé, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Born in Buckingham, Quebec to Dorothy Gorman-Labbé and Judge Arthur Labbé, Paul graduated from McGill University in 1964 with a degree in law. He started his career as a Trade Commissioner in the Canadian Embassy in Paris (1966-69), then served as chief of staff to the Hon. Jean-Luc Pépin, Minister of Industry, Trade and Commerce (1969-72). He was a founding member of Interimco, a private international trading company (1972-80). He returned to the federal government to run the Canadian Industrial Renewal Board. In 1985, he was appointed to establish and lead Investment Canada. He was President of Export Development Canada (1991-97) and Chairman and CEO of Citibank Canada (1997-2000). In his retirement, he served on several public and nonprofit boards, including as Director of the Dundee Wealth Bank, President of the Rideau Club, Chair of the Schulich School of Business International Advisory Council, on the Saint Patrick's Basilica restoration committee, and Pallium Canada. Paul was a devout Catholic, with an appetite for intellectual pursuits. He was happiest pushing the limits of conventional road travel, cutting a rug with his wife, playing shinny hockey with his grandchildren and enjoying a good meal with family. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor) Ottawa, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at Saint Patrick's Basilica, 220 Kent Street (at Nepean) Ottawa, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please become a blood donor. Condolence / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -