Services Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Granite Club 2350 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON

Obituary Condolences Flowers PAUL LAVELLE On April 26, 2019, four months after his 70th birthday, Paul Lavelle passed away at his home near Creemore. Paul will be remembered as a beloved husband and father, a brilliant and strategic thinker, and a man of great integrity and strength. Born in Toronto to Mollie and Herbert Lavelle, Paul was raised in the Don Mills area along with his sister, Paddy. Paul attended De La Salle and Don Mills Collegiate and was educated at York University and earned an MBA from Schulich School of Business. In 1979, Paul married the love of his life, Gillian. He said it was the best decision he ever made. Paul was a loving and wise presence in the lives of his children, Geoffrey and Elizabeth. He was always ready with an open ear and insightful advice, and took great interest in every aspect of their lives. He was adored by his young granddaughter, Sophie. Ambitious and diligent from an early age, Paul earned his CA and CPA designations and pursued a rewarding career in corporate finance. He also applied his inquiring mind to his interests in photography and computer technology. Paul started his career at Clarkson Gordon, served as president and CEO of Thornmark Corporation, and later became a partner at Ernst & Young. In 2002, Paul took great joy in launching a corporate finance firm, Cambridge Corporate Development. Many of his clients and colleagues became long-term friends. Paul was generous with his knowledge and skills, and he enjoyed serving on numerous corporate and not-for-profit boards throughout his career. Travel, time spent on the golf course, and at the cottage on Weslemkoon Lake with friends and family, gave his life balance. An engaging conversationalist, Paul loved nothing better than a spirited debate at the dinner table. He also enjoyed an early game of tennis several mornings a week for most of his life - breakfast with his tennis friends always sent him off to the office with a smile on his face. Throughout his later years, Paul faced multiple debilitating illnesses. He inspired those around him with his perseverance, his courage and his trademark optimism. Many heartfelt thanks to friends who visited, brought books, and opened up the world for Paul. Paul is dearly missed by his wife, Gillian; sister, Paddy; son, Geoffrey (Lauren Hong); daughter, Elizabeth (Daniel Dillon); granddaughter, Sophie; as well as his sisters-in law, nieces, and nephews, extended family, and a wide network of friends and colleagues. We would be honoured with a donation in Paul's name to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation. Friends are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, on Thursday, May 16 from 5-8 p.m. with a few tributes at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at www.rememberingpaul.ca "May you continue to inspire us to enter each day with a generous heart." - John O'Donohue Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries