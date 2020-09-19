PAUL LOUIS BRODEUR Died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul is survived by the love of his life, wife Maryam. Loving father and step-father of Diana (Ryan Mckeen), Kian Janamian (Zohal), Suzanne (Gordon Templeman) and Lisanne (predeceaced). Cherished Grandad to Chase, Jordan, Noah and Charlotte and brother to Elaine (Harold Daley). Born in Jackson's Point, Ontario, Paul and Elaine travelled extensively growing up, with mother (Brene) and father (Louis) proudly part of the Canadian Armed Forces. Paul settled in Toronto and obtained his CA degree and eventually co-founded his own firm "Brodeur Dennis" with his best friend and adventure partner Glenn. Paul was a true Leafs fan and lover of the outdoors. He spent much of his time fishing, golfing, hunting and watching the snow fly while skiing 'Peak to Peak'. His passion to put his family at the heart of everything he did, and the values he instilled in others just by being near them, will live on as his legacy in all our hearts. Funeral services for invited family and friends was held on Sunday, September 13 at Elgin Mills Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store