You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul MARTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul MARTEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul MARTEL Obituary
PAUL MARTEL It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Martel, who died on April 3, 2020. A renowned architect and pillar within the Annex neighbourhood, Paul was known for his advocacy for community green space and architectural preservation. Cherished husband to the late Joan Willsher-Martel, and beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Former ARA chair and dedicated community leader, Paul is fondly remembered for his design of and concept behind Ecology Park, renamed Paul Martel Park in 2014. His architectural work can be found throughout the city and province, and his warmth can be felt far beyond. Paul was kind-hearted, caring, committed to his family and his community, and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -