PAUL MARTEL It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Martel, who died on April 3, 2020. A renowned architect and pillar within the Annex neighbourhood, Paul was known for his advocacy for community green space and architectural preservation. Cherished husband to the late Joan Willsher-Martel, and beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Former ARA chair and dedicated community leader, Paul is fondly remembered for his design of and concept behind Ecology Park, renamed Paul Martel Park in 2014. His architectural work can be found throughout the city and province, and his warmth can be felt far beyond. Paul was kind-hearted, caring, committed to his family and his community, and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020