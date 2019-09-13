|
|
PAUL MICHAEL KAVANAGH January 2, 1928 - September 11, 2019 Paul Michael Kavanagh, aged 91, died peacefully at his Toronto home on September 11, 2019. He was born in Ottawa, Ontario, on January 2, 1928 to the late Alfred Byron Kavanagh and Monica Margaret Kavanagh (nee McEvoy). With an undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto and a PhD in Geology from Princeton University, he was a mainstay of Canadian mining exploration for nearly 40 years, with senior positions at Kerr Addison, Rio Algom, Newmont and Barrick. He served as president of the Geological Association of Canada in 1975-1976, and was a recipient of the Past Presidents' Gold Medal awarded by the CIM in 1972. Grampa is survived by his devoted wife, Marcia; his loving children, Janet (Gordon) Webb of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ted (Toni) Kavanagh of Pelham, New York, and Gerret (Heather) Kavanagh of Thornhill; also survived by his nine cherished grandchildren, Alex (Xi), Barth, Caroline (Alex), Will, Peter, Julia, Patrick (Caitlin), Andrew, and Timothy; and by his two great-grandchildren, Siqi and Sixian. He was predeceased by his brother, John and is survived by his sisters, Anne (Garry) Guzzo of Ottawa, Sheila Serafini of Calgary; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Kavanagh of Ottawa who, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews, are greatly saddened by his passing. Paul's long exploration career took him to most corners of the globe, and he filled in many of the gaps with Marcia over the course of their nearly 46-year marriage. He devoted many hours during his retirement to giving talks at assisted living facilities in Toronto, and playing bridge and cribbage with the residents. He maintained his good health and good spirits over the years by regular application of very dry martinis. A memorial service is planned in due course. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or the Good Shepherd Ministries would be most appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019