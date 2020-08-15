You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PAUL MOFFAT May 8, 1938 - August 13, 2020 In loving memory of Paul who died peacefully surrounded by his family, an excerpt of a poem written by his mother-in-law. 'It was a beech tree, real alive. It stretched on upward toward the sky. One day we learned it soon would die. Insidious rot meant it must go, tree men came and told us so. How could it die? Why? It had gone through dreadful storm from dusk 'til dawn. That guardian beech was our true friend, it stood - majestic - to the end. With faith and fortitude may we stand fast, just like that noble tree.'
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020
