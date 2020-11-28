PAUL NIEDERMAYR It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul E. Niedermayr at home in Prince Edward County on November 14, 2020 in his 89th year. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Judith (nee Peacock) and his loving daughters Susan and Elizabeth (Lisa) and predeceased by his son-in-law Michael Miller. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law; Jane Peacock and Susan Moes and his brother-in-law, Thomas Peacock, as well as his nephew Michael Moes and niece Kathryn Connell (nee Moes). Paul was born in St. Gallen, Switzerland. He graduated from McGill University and had much success in Senior Executive positions such as President of Oka Cheese and CEO of Schenley Distilleries Inc. He had been a director of the Montreal Symphony and a member of the Mount Royal Club. He will be remembered fondly as a loving husband and father, a sincere friend and one who treated all with kindness and respect. His intelligence, dry wit and smile will be missed by family, friends and neighbours. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private cremation and interment have taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your local Food Bank or Doctors Without Borders would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com