PAUL R. SIMPSON March 30, 1934 - June 3, 2020 Paul Simpson, husband of Betty Joan Simpson, passed away on June, 3, 2020 in his 87th year at home at Tansley Woods. Father of Debra Simpson (Wayne Duff), Dr. Mark Simpson (Tina Thoden), beloved grandfather of Nadia Simpson, and step-grandfather to Alicia Thoden (Patrick O'Grady). Predeceased by his parents Gerald Simpson (1956), and Verna Simpson (1958). A highly dedicated and respected Science teacher and Secondary School Vice Principal with the Hamilton Board of Education. Winner of the Walter Clark Award, recognizing his outstanding qualities as a teacher. He was also an author of a resource book for vice-principals. After his retirement he volunteered for 27 years with the March of Dimes Canada, and in 2017 he was the recipient of the Honourable Paul Martin Senior Award for his contributions to the March of Dimes. He will be missed by a wide circle of family, friends, students, and colleagues. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred in the family plot in Hamilton at a later date. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the March of Dimes Canada - Jason's House. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020