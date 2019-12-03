|
PAUL ROBERTSON BENNETT Paul Robertson Bennett passed away peacefully in his home December 1, 2019, succumbing to cancer in his 87th year. Paul was a loving husband to Beverley, and predeceased by Joan. Paul is survived by his children, Patricia Wright (George), and Peter (Elizabeth). He is remembered by his grandchildren, Smith, Shannon, Maddison, Paul and Zackary; great-granddaughter, Maija; brother, Robert (Ann); and many other members of the Bennett clan. A sports enthusiast, Paul loved skiing, golf and tennis. In his later years, he enjoyed the challenge of bridge. He was a great follower of the stock market, local and world issues. He enjoyed commenting on these affairs. A celebration of life will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia as an opportunity to mingle and share memories, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Doctors without Borders through the Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019