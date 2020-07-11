|
DR. PAUL RUSSELL (Doc) MORGAN DDS, FRCD. It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic, sudden passing of Dr. Paul R. Morgan, April 14, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Dr. George and Patricia Morgan and brother George ; survived by his sisters Elaine and Regina (John Leishman) and close personal friend Mary Dierling. Paul was Educated at De La Salle College, UTS and U of T ' 64 Dental School; post graduate studies at the Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minn. and then joined the staff of the University of Minnesota (1968-72). He was a member of Project Hope '71 in Kingston, Jamaica prior to returning home to Toronto to open a private practice in Oral Surgery. Paul later supervised Oral Surgical Programs for Dental Interns at the Toronto Western Hospital: Chief of Dentistry at North York General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Oral Surgery at U of T (1972-84), and a past president (1988) of the Oral Surgery Alumnae at the Mayo Clinic. He was the recipient of the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award. Paul enjoyed twenty two summers in Algoma Country directing Blue Fox Fishing Camp. This endeavour allowed him to develop an interest in fly fishing and an opportunity to invest in the future of many young people. Paul was adopted by the aboriginal youth and continued this dedication throughout his life... He was a patron of multiple aboriginal artists and a collector of their art and literature. He was a recipient of "The Companion of Ontario," and honoured with the spirit name "Gwiich Semguina" (He who walks with us), in recognition of his dedication to aboriginal education. Paul was an avid sports enthusiast... working for Toronto Maple Leaf Baseball Club, Toronto Argonaut Football Club and supporting numerous high schools in both Canada and US. Most recently he achieved "Favourite Fan" status in support of "Blue Raider" Basketball. Paul will be missed by all whose lives he touched. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers and memorial donations, Paul asked that we instead "Be the Voice of Encouragement."
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020