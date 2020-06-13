|
|
PAUL UNTERMAN Born June 22, 1946 in Toronto. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Unterman on June 11, 2020. After a courageous and lengthy battle with bladder cancer, Paul died peacefully at home. He leaves Dorothy Holmes, his beloved wife of 46 years; son, Aaron (Alisha Sevigny); daughter, Caitlin (Matt Serediak); and grandchildren, Aira and Nolan Unterman and Chloe Serediak. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Unterman (Barbara McPhail). Paul was the son of the late Edythe (Spinner) Unterman and John Unterman. Paul worked as a General Manager at the Metro Central YMCA and the Boulevard Club. He contributed to his community generously with volunteer activity during his retirement. He was a lively, funny guy who brought joy and laughter to family and friends. Shiva details are available on the Steeles Memorial Chapel website (steelesmemorialchapel.com).
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020