PAUL WILLIAM RICHARDSON B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., Ph.D., P.Eng 1926 - 2020 Paul William Richardson passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver. Paul was predeceased by Erlyne, his wife of 46 years, and is survived by children Christopher (Alison), Patrick (Sandra), George (Dionne), Sheila (Don) and grandchildren Kirk, Matthew, Sheila, Anna and Paul. Dad grew up in Vancouver and met our mother, Erlyne Kirkpatrick, while attending Templeton Junior High. He completed his Bachelor (1949) and Master (1950) degrees in Geological Engineering at the University of British Columbia. In 1950 he went to work at the Sullivan Mine in Kimberley, B.C. and married Mum in 1951. The following year they headed to Boston where Dad attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Mum worked in the Harvard Medical Laboratories at Mass General. In 1955 Dad received a Ph.D. in Economic Geology and Geochemistry from M.I.T. with a 4.92 GPA. Christopher was born in Boston shortly before he completed his studies. We blame Christopher for Dad not achieving a perfect 5.0. Dad spent the summers during the M.I.T. years in Cape Breton working for Dome Mines at the Mindamar Mine while Mum remained in Boston. Upon graduation, he worked full time with Jim Redpath at Dome and for the next 10 years Mum and Dad lived in Toronto where Patrick and George were born. Dad split his time evenly, and with dramatic contrast, supervising exploration for Dome in the furthest reaches of Canada and wintering in Toronto at King & Bay. In 1966 they moved back to Vancouver and took up residence in Point Grey where Sheila was born. Dad managed the Newconex Canadian Exploration office in Vancouver before opening Richardson Geological Consulting in 1978 and continuing to work well into his 80s. Dad was a loyal attendee of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention for many years and always looked forward to checking into the Royal York, having a martini at the Engineers' Club and staying connected with his many friends in the industry. Dad travelled extensively throughout North America during his career and continued to travel until recently with his children. Whether in Cape Breton or California, Dad would invariably look out the car window and say: "I've been here before". He was particularly fond of his travels with Al Sutherland, a whirlwind visit to Paris with Sheila and driving Route 66 with Pat. Steadfastly dedicated to his profession, he made a point of visiting the De Beers Headquarters in London, seeing the Tiffany Diamond in New York, the Hope Diamond at the Smithsonian and countless mining towns and museums. Throughout his life Dad remained a student, supplementing his classical training as an engineer with a love of museums and art. He learned to speak Japanese, would read text books and mining journals in his leisure time and at age 90, when he needed help with his DVD player, it came to light he had been watching a statistics lecture. Dad was first and foremost a gentleman and will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and dedicated caregivers, Tess and Liza. His kindness, patience and cheerful good humour in the face of the challenges of Parkinson's was unfailing. Many thanks to the staff at Tapestry Arbutus Walk for their care and attention. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Society British Columbia (parkinson.bc.ca) in memory of Paul would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020