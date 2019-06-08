PAUL WILLIAM ROBERTS Paul William Roberts was felled by a sudden brain haemorrhage, he passed away during the night of May 17, 2019. Roberts was a writer of fiction (Palace of Fears, Homeland) and of several non-fiction books (Empire of the Soul, Journey of the Magi). He was also a literary journalist and a war correspondent, as well as a TV producer for BBC, Citytv and TVO. His coverage of the two Iraq wars for Harper's magazine was expanded into his book A War Against Truth, which won the PEN Canada/Paul Kidd award (2005) for courage in journalism. Born in Wales in 1950, he studied at Oxford, and taught in India, before moving to Toronto, Canada, and working as a journalist and a television producer. He is survived in Quebec by his wife, Kara Williams, and in England by his mother, Constance Wilson, and his brother, David Wilson, and by his children, Elijah and Arabella. A memorial shall be held at his home in Val-des-Lacs, Quebec, on June 15th. (tel. no: 819 321 0188), and a Toronto memorial announcement will be forthcoming. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019