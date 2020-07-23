|
PAUL YOSHIO NAKAMACHI January 12, 1930 - July 17, 2020 Born January 12, 1930 in Vancouver; died July 17, 2020 in Montreal. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Yoshio Nakamachi. Paul was the loving husband and life partner for 55 years of Yolande Nakamachi (nee Michaud); father of Akiko (Joe Prashaw), Roderick (Jane) and Yoshiko Monica (Michal Jordan-Rozwadowski); beloved grandfather to Mark, Alexander, William, Madeline, Lauren and Sebastian; uncle to Charlene, Lloyd, Lorraine, Martin, Ernest, Koji, Setsu and Kimiko. Predeceased by his parents, Gunji and Yukino Nakamachi and his siblings, Dorothy, Benedict, Mary Saito, and Nobuo. Paul distinguished himself as an engineer on the Avro Canada CF-105 Arrow aircraft and Boeing's CIM-10 Bomarc Surface-to-Air missile system. He spent his career at the forefront of technological innovation in aviation, and his curiosity and keen intellect persisted until his passing. We would like to give special thanks to the Lakeshore Hospital Peritoneal Dialysis Unit for their extraordinary care and support through the years. Donations may be made to the West Island Palliative Care Residence where Paul was cared for and left this life gently. Paul will be laid to rest at Rideau Memorial Cemetery in Montreal with his family in attendance. A celebration of Paul's remarkable life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2020