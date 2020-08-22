|
|
PAULA DALE LOCKHART (Simpson) Paula passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, in Surrey, B.C. after a brief battle with a brain tumour. Born in 1938 in Souris, PEI, Paula spent much of her early life in Nova Scotia. She attended Woodside High School, where she met Brian, her husband of 60 years. After graduating from Nova Scotia Teachers College (Truro), she began her teaching career at Shearwater Naval Air Station near Dartmouth. The couple spent a short time in Montreal where daughter Terri was born, moved to Saint John, NB and then spent 21 happy years in Sarnia, Ontario where son, Jeff arrived. There, Paula was able to put down roots, creating a warm and welcoming home and nurturing life-long friendships. A loving and dedicated mother, Paula delighted in raising her children. She taught part time, travelled extensively with Brian and enjoyed many a coffee (or wine) with dear friends. She also had a great love for her pets, too numerous to mention. After a short time living in the Toronto area, the couple moved west. An active volunteer, Paula served as President of the Lions Gate Hospital Auxiliary in North Vancouver, for several years. Always youthful and fun loving, a catchy tune might just find Paula dancing anywhere in public. To quote her high school yearbook, "She's little, she's wise. But oh! There's mischief in her eyes." A gathering to celebrate Paula's life will be held at a future date, as circumstances allow (where wine and dancing will be encouraged!). If desired, donations may be made to your local SPCA/Humane Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020