PAULA MARIAN RUSSELL July 5, 1958 - June 13, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Paula Russell. Paula died on June 13, 2019 at home in Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by her father, Marian Studzinski of Mount Forest, ON. Loving spouse of Paul Russell for 33 years, daughter of Joan Studzinski (née Game) and sister to Alan Studzinski. Loved and missed immeasurably by her three sons: Evan, Alistair, and Gabriel. Paula was a truly generous and selfless person. She forged lasting relationships with friends and colleagues, nurturing them throughout her life. Above all, she was a shining example for her three beloved sons. Paula faced death in the same strong, stoic manner that she did life, and remained true to herself to the end. Many thanks to Dr. Paul Hoskins and the nursing staff at BC Cancer for their compassionate care. Donations to BC Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.amherstcremation.com/memorial.html
