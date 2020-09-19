PAULETTE KAVANAGH It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Paulette Kavanagh (Popowick) on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 91, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 12, 1929 on St. Andrew Street in Lower Town Ottawa. Predeceased by parents, René Chênevert and Jeanne (nee Yelle). Loving wife of Gerald "Gerry" Kavanagh with whom she enjoyed many blissful years of romance, traveling the world and making many friends in the process. Predeceased by her 1st husband, Michael Popowick (1959-1998) with whom she had 2 daughters, Louise (Marc Bastien) and Michèle (Michel DeMars). She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Alexandra (Benton), Jonathan and Kevin; 2 sisters, Lyse Rodier (Guy), and Micheline Breaugh (Thomas). She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Guy Chênevert (Madeleine) and Marcel Chênevert. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. In her younger days, Paulette enjoyed modeling and competed locally in synchronized swimming. After raising her daughters, she supervised a research department for the Common Wealth War Graves Commission and later on worked on the release of Prime minister "Lester B. Pearson's Memoires" book series. More importantly, Paulette was the epitome of love and kindness and everyone who knew her loved her. A Memorial Service in Paulette's memory will take place at a later date when we celebrate her life openly without Covid-19 restrictions. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is honoured to have a patient exam room named in celebration of the family's generosity. Donations in memory of Paulette Kavanagh may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation. Donations may also be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. www.kellyfh.ca
.