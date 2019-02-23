|
PAULINE BEDER On Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Florida. Beloved wife of Norman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sarah Beder and Adrian Baker, Benjamin Beder, and Ginette Lalonde and Joshua Beder. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sydney Beder and Arlene Pastor. Devoted grandmother of Rachel, Noah, Rebelle, and Jacob. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, February 25, 2019. Please see www.benjamins.ca on Sunday for service time. Shiva at 7 Townsgate Drive, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Sickkids Foundation 416-813- 6166.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019