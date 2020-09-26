PAULINE BOYD KINGSTON (née Smith) January 6, 1929 in Toronto, - September 23, 2020 Pauline Kingston was a kind, warm, fun, smart and determined woman who faced the challenges of life with resilience, vibrancy, generosity of spirit and wit. Polly thrived as a young girl both at Brown Public School and at Bishop Strachan School (class of 1947) where she served as head girl and loved playing lacrosse. She studied English and French literature at Trinity College, University of Toronto, where she met and later married F. Temple Kingston (d. 1993). Her love of friends, poetry and music stayed with her through life. Her father, Geoff Smith, taught her how to face adversity with dignity and grace. She was a proud defender of her Scottish heritage through her mother Edith Smith (née Willock) and she was keen to emphasize the common Celtic heritage of both Scotland and France which she also loved. She was an exceptional presence as a mother, with wonderful excursions teaching us to draw and identify wildflowers, graciously decorating the house in the patterns and spirit of William Morris ("have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful") and even choosing a living room upholstery fashioned after the Bayeux tapestry to give us a sense of deeper cultural roots and history. She loved nurturing her grandchildren's sense of fun and curiosity. She enjoyed travel but also loved the comfort of fellowship and love in the summer community of Llewellyn Beach on St. Joseph Island, Ontario. A service commemorating her life and goodness will be held at the chapel at Llewellyn Beach at a future date to be determined. She will be dearly missed by her children, Fred (Cappy), Elizabeth (Andrew), Paul and Rebecca (Ronnie); as well as by her seven grandchildren, Geoffrey, Caroline, Rebecca (Brendan), George, Richard, Jamie and Gabriel. Late in life she was the good friend and companion of the late Gerry McConney. She was the sister of the late Geoffrey/Jock Smith (Joy). Thanks to Gina, Beth, Shine, Tess and Tata for taking good care of mom in her declining years. Many thanks also to Juvy, Alma, Caroline, Pema, Juliette, Marianne, big and little Janet and all the staff (some of whose names we are sorry to have missed here) at Belmont House for many years of care. Donations in memory of Polly can be made to Belmont House or to the F. T. Kingston scholarship fund of Canterbury College, University of Windsor.



