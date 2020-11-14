You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Pauline RUBINSTEIN
PAULINE RUBINSTEIN Passed peacefully in her 103rd year after a long full life. She was a force of nature - active, engaged and spirited. She was predeceased by her much-loved and missed husband Frank Rubinstein. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Bernie and Ferne Rubinstein, Rosanne Burns, Fern Rubinstein and David Reed. Proud grandmother of Lindsay and Brian Rittenberg, Franklin and Suzanne Rubinstein, Andrew Burns, Daniel and Naomi Reed; great-grandmother of Joey and Ruby Rittenberg, Sydney and Jamie Rubinstein, Anya Burns. Special thank you to her devoted caregivers Guada, Abby and Lallaine, and the warm staff of the Dunfield. The family is grateful to Dr. Jamie Meuser and Dr. Sandy Buchman for their compassionate care, nurse Pricilla Surdees, and the Temmy Latner Palliative team. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private funeral and shiva. Donations in her memory may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (tlcpc.org or 416-586-8203).

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
