York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
York Cemetery Chapel
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON
1930 - 2019
Pavils CAKULS Obituary
PAVILS CAKULS 'Paul' May 10,1930 - August 14, 2019 Pavils passed peacefully from this world on August 14th at the age of 89. He will be loved and missed by his devoted wife Laila, daughter Katrine (Sam), sons Peter and Tom (Sara), grandchildren Declan, Iris, Avery and Graham, brother-in-law Kaspars, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephew Marc(Ricarda) and many close friends in Canada and around the world. Pavils was born in Rezekne, Latvia, where he spent his childhood. He graduated in medicine from Leeds University in England, practiced medicine in Canada for more than 40 years, and enjoyed a long, productive and eventful retirement. The focus of Pavils' professional life was his work as a psychiatrist at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital where his tireless efforts returned hundreds of profoundly ill patients to productive life and restored them to their friends and families. As an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at McMaster University he was involved in training and mentoring many young psychiatrists. Throughout his life Pavils was dedicated to advancing the Canadian-Latvian community, work that included teaching at Hamilton's Latvian Saturday School and working on the Latvian arts and literary periodical "Jauna Gaita", as well as being active in the LATS association. Pavils will be remembered, first and foremost, as a selfless and deeply caring son, husband, father and friend. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at the York Cemetery Chapel at 160 Beecroft Road, North York, on Friday, August 30th at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
Download Now