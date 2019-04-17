You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
PEARL GOLOMB On Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. Pearl Golomb, loving and caring mother and mother-in-law of Hillary Selby, and Terry and Robert Yanowski. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Philip and Irma Perelgut, and the late Charlotte and Paul. Devoted grandmother of Mark and Renee, Paul and Jaqueline, Alan and Ayana, Daniel, Cara, and Jamie, and great-grandmother of Kaia, and Beau. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Holy Blossom section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 8 Covington Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Pearl Golomb Memorial Fund c/o Toronto General Hospital Foundation 416-340-3935.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
