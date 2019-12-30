You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Pearl GOW

Pearl GOW Obituary
PEARL GOW Pearl died on December 26, 2019, after having been ill for several months. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Graham, daughters-in-law Tracy and Susan, and her grandchildren Fraser, Michael, Robert and Katelyn, all of whom loved her very much. Robert Gow, Pearl's husband of over 50 years, died 11 years ago and Pearl has missed him every day. Be at peace Mom; we will miss you. In accordance with Pearl's wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
