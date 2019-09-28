|
|
PEARL YVONNE CATHCART (nee Ross) June 30, 1929 - September 11, 2019 Pearl left us quietly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. In her last years, she was lovingly cared for by her three daughters and son. She will remain forever in the hearts of her children, Sharon Cathcart (Peter Fisk), Beverley Cathcart-Ross (Rob), Lea Holmes (David) and Duane Cathcart (Kristina). She is survived by her sister, Dolores Stephens (Ron) and brother, Mervyn Ross. Pearl was the adored grandmother to: Kate Ross (Mark Coscarella), Andrew Ross, Gillian Ross Hvejsel (Casper), Madeline Ross, Jessica Holmes (Adam Tuerlings), Jacelyn, Braeden and Jennifer (predeceased) Holmes, Alexandra, Carter, Blake and Connor Cathcart, and 5 great-grandchildren, Mia and Zoe Coscarella, Chloe Hvejsel, Kendra and Veronica Tuerlings. They felt Grandma was the coolest! The daughter of Charlie and Nellie Ross, Pearl was the middle of 8 children and grew up in Barrie and eventually North Bay. As a young woman she had flair, charisma and an adventurous spirit. When it came to family, Pearl was a devoted mother who raised her brood with the value of three vegetables at every dinner and taught them that 'you are what you eat.' She could stretch a dollar and modeled for her children how to run a mean kitchen. Pearl was a passionate learner and keenly followed political and international affairs. The Globe and Mail, CBC radio, The National and a notepad were her constant companions. She had one unrealized dream - to be a journalist. On a recent move, her children discovered dozens of notebooks full of quotes and her thoughts on issues of the time. Her spark will be missed. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life on November 1st from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Mississauga Golf & Country Club. If desired, please consider a donation to World Wildlife Fund in her memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019