PEGGY COLLINS, P.Eng. January 13, 1957 - March 14, 2000 It was 20 years ago today that we said goodbye. You left us too soon and we were heartbroken. Our lives have been somewhat compromised since your departure but we've all managed our way through our grief. Your two daughters are now 24 and 22 and are thriving. Your husband, Mike, is enjoying a successful career. After your passing, I ran my first (and only) marathon and welcomed my children Reese (18) and Lauren (13) to our family. I think about you every day. I hope that you welcomed Dad into heaven on February 25, 2014. It's not the same without you but I am expecting you are in a happier place now, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting stock market crash. Love Claire
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
