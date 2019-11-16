You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Harcourt Memorial United Church
Guelph, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy WILLOUGHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Irene WILLOUGHBY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Irene WILLOUGHBY Obituary
PEGGY IRENE WILLOUGHBY (née Ramsey) June 15, 1929 - November 8, 2019 Surrounded by family, Peggy Willoughby passed peacefully on November 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband Russell Allan, parents Stanley and Florence Ramsey, brother William and infant daughter Shelley. Survived by brother Ronald (Marlene), son Doug (Connalyn), daughters Joanne (Jonathan McSherry) and Sandra (Steve Waters), grandchildren Corene, Lauren (Sandy Ross), Adrienne, Rowan McSherry and great grandson William Ross. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Hood, the staff of Hospice Wellington, and Arbour Trails for providing exceptional care to Mom during her final journey. Raised in Carlyle SK, Peggy kept the family pharmacy tradition alive by graduating from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1953. Peggy was recognized as "Senior Stick" for her scholarship and citizenship. Peggy worked as a pharmacist at St. Joseph's and Guelph General hospitals from 1968 to 1990. She volunteered at Hospice, Probus, Health Care Professionals and University / College Women. While she contributed professionally and to the community, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who supported each of us in achieving our aspirations and dreams. Peggy sparkled when surrounded by her beloved family and dear friends. She made everyone feel their very best and loved to entertain, play bridge and piano. She loved to travel, curl, golf, bike and swim. She enjoyed quiet conversations and lively happy hours and appreciated every meal to the last bite. Her perfectionist nature and high standards were influential and inspirational to everyone. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Harcourt Memorial United Church, Guelph, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Hospice Wellington.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -