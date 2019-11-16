|
PEGGY IRENE WILLOUGHBY (née Ramsey) June 15, 1929 - November 8, 2019 Surrounded by family, Peggy Willoughby passed peacefully on November 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband Russell Allan, parents Stanley and Florence Ramsey, brother William and infant daughter Shelley. Survived by brother Ronald (Marlene), son Doug (Connalyn), daughters Joanne (Jonathan McSherry) and Sandra (Steve Waters), grandchildren Corene, Lauren (Sandy Ross), Adrienne, Rowan McSherry and great grandson William Ross. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Hood, the staff of Hospice Wellington, and Arbour Trails for providing exceptional care to Mom during her final journey. Raised in Carlyle SK, Peggy kept the family pharmacy tradition alive by graduating from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1953. Peggy was recognized as "Senior Stick" for her scholarship and citizenship. Peggy worked as a pharmacist at St. Joseph's and Guelph General hospitals from 1968 to 1990. She volunteered at Hospice, Probus, Health Care Professionals and University / College Women. While she contributed professionally and to the community, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who supported each of us in achieving our aspirations and dreams. Peggy sparkled when surrounded by her beloved family and dear friends. She made everyone feel their very best and loved to entertain, play bridge and piano. She loved to travel, curl, golf, bike and swim. She enjoyed quiet conversations and lively happy hours and appreciated every meal to the last bite. Her perfectionist nature and high standards were influential and inspirational to everyone. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Harcourt Memorial United Church, Guelph, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Hospice Wellington.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019