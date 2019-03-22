Services First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604) 980-3451 For more information about Peggy ROSS Resources More Obituaries for Peggy ROSS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy ROSS

Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. PEGGY LOU ERLANDSON ROSS(Andreen) M.D., B.Sc., FRCP(C) Died peacefully at the age of 84 surrounded by her family on 10 March 2019 following a courageous 3 and half year battle against the debilitating effects of a major stroke. Predeceased in 2009 by her one true love, her husband of 50 years and partner in adventure, Jock. Adored, forever missed and survived by her children Jock (Tamara), Leslie (Lesley-Ann), Scott (Dianne) and Alison (Wolf), her grandchildren Jack, MacKenzie and Jock, her sister Inge Andreen (Walter Spakowsky) and her sister-in-law Helen Mowat. She came from humble beginnings in Saskatoon where, following the death of her father when she was 5 years old and the subsequent long-term incapacity of her mother due to illness, she was effectively raised by the Sisters of Sion Convent who fortunately recognised and nurtured her immense intellectual, academic and musical talents. She went on to take life and the world by storm and blaze a trail for women throughout the medical world. One of only 3 women in her UBC medical class of 1958, she was a true pioneer and her extensive list of "first woman to..." accomplishments led to her inclusion in "Uppity Women We Are!" by Eileen Nason Cambon, a 100 year history of medical women of British Columbia (1893 - 1993) published in 2008. She enjoyed a long and distinguished career as an anaesthesiologist at BC Women's Hospital and a clinical associate professor of anaesthesia at UBC. Dismayed by the harassment and intimidation existing at the time in the Faculty of Medicine, she vowed to improve the work and study environment and, along with Dr Judith Hall, was instrumental in the creation of a new position of Associate Dean of Medicine (Equity) for UBC in 1993, a first for any North American medical school. She applied for and was appointed to this newly created role that she held until her retirement in 2000. Peggy's ABC's (Attitude, Boundaries and Communication) on how to deal with harassment and intimidation became a well-loved required course for all first year medical and dental students. Notwithstanding her tremendous professional success, her true passion in life was her family and, as an extremely proud mom, she cherished her 14 years spent away from her career to raise her 4 children. Highlights from this career sabbatical included learning to ski with her kids, numerous trips in a Chevrolet station wagon and becoming an expert in the logistics of engine torque and trailer load weights while trekking across western Canada and the US driving a horse trailer as a horse show mom! Official retirement in 2000 simply meant more time for world travel, bridge tournaments as a world class Life Master, haute couture sewing, Professor Emeritus lectures and spending quality time with her family and extensive circle of cherished friends. She was an exceptionally intelligent, accomplished, principled, kind and loving woman who, despite her many significant achievements and accolades, had absolutely no airs about her. She continued to assist and mentor countless others from extremely diverse backgrounds and always strove to do her best to make the world a better place. In March 2018, she was delighted to be able to attend the 60th anniversary celebrations of her medical school class of 1958 at which a very fitting tribute was given to her trailblazing actions by a young UBC faculty of medicine professor who said "Women like me are in medicine because of women like Dr Peggy Ross." She will be forever loved and never forgotten. Celebration of Life to be held from 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, 30th March 2019 at the Point Grey Golf Club, 3350 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6N 3Y9. For those who wish to make a charitable donation in Peggy's memory, the family suggests the Shaughnessy Branch of the Stroke Recovery Association of BC (strokerecoverybc.ca). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries