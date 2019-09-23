You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluffers Park Restaurant
7 Brimley Road South
Scarborough, ON
View Map
Penelope Anne BARR

Penelope Anne BARR Obituary
PENELOPE ANNE BARR Age (64) peacefully passed away at home Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her beloved husband Russell and friends by her side. Penny's courage and love of life was an inspiration and she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 4th from 3-8 p.m. at Bluffers Park Restaurant located at 7 Brimley Road South, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to The .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019
Remember
