PENELOPE ANNE BARR Age (64) peacefully passed away at home Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her beloved husband Russell and friends by her side. Penny's courage and love of life was an inspiration and she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 4th from 3-8 p.m. at Bluffers Park Restaurant located at 7 Brimley Road South, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to The .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019