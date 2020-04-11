|
PENELOPE ANNE BURD (née Runkle) Penny died peacefully at her home on Denman Island, B.C., on March 29, 2020, with two of her children and her faithful cat TomTom by her side. She was 97 years old. Mum first came to Denman as a five year-old in 1928, and it remained her happy place all her long life. Mum was born in Vancouver on September 14, 1922, and educated at Crofton House School, University of British Columbia, and the University of Toronto. In 1942, she enlisted in the Women's Royal Navel Service (the Wrens) and served in Ottawa for 3 years. Mum met our dad, Fred, at Jasper Park Lodge, where they worked for a summer after finishing their wartime service. They married in 1947, and Mum followed Dad east as he pursued his academic career. She created a happy home for her growing family and made lifelong friends wherever she and Dad landed, from Ontario to the Maritimes, all the while dreaming of Denman, where she had spent her childhood summers. In 1987 her dream came true when Mum and Dad moved west. In retirement, they travelled extensively with family and friends, from Newfoundland to Haida Gwaii, and to Europe, particularly the UK. Mum was active in the Denman Island community, especially the Senior's Society and St. Saviour's Anglican Church. She loved bridge, Scrabble, Spite & Malice (a card game), and cryptic crossword puzzles. She practised kundalini yoga into her 80s and was a lifelong reader, turning to audiobooks as her sight diminished. Mum enjoyed daily walks with TomTom and, depending on the season, a sherry, scotch, or G&T before dinner. Penny was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Professor Frederick Burd in 2008, her eldest daughter Hilary in 2011, and eldest grandchild Simon in 2020. Penny was the loving and much loved matriarch of our large family: Hilary (David Dell) with their children Simon and Trevor Dell (Mireille Gharib); Martha; Geoffrey (Beverly) with their children Sarah (Matthew Brearey), Heather (Dan Snowball), Emily (Dan Hibben), and David Burd (Megan Robertson); Christopher (Mary Munro) with their children Hugo (Ashlynn Steeves) and Griffin Burd; Rosemary (Gordon MacKenzie) with their children Hannah (David Linton) and Alys MacKenzie; Matthew (Kelly Hall) with their children Rowan and Madelaine Burd; and great-grandchildren Emmett and Elyse Brearey, and Adelaide and Willow Snowball. We are deeply grateful to the Denman community which supported Mum living in her own home until the end of her life. A celebration of Penny's life will be held once hugs are allowed.
