PENELOPE (PENNY) GERALDINE ANN ARTHURS August 28, 2020 Penny Arthurs died peacefully on August 28, age 73, after a valiant struggle with a virulent brain tumour. Penny left an impression on everyone she met with her vivid personality, unique style and capacity to engage warmly with everyone around her, best friend or total stranger alike. An optimistic child of the sixties, she had little patience for convention, cant or rules. She loved all things beautiful and fascinating: theatre and dance, great meals and exotic travel, fine art and handicrafts, her cottage in Muskoka and her Cabbagetown neighbourhood. She lived for great design - in clothing and home furnishings, in jewellery and stage settings - and most of all in gardens. For over thirty years she designed urban and country gardens and won the respect of both clients and fellow landscape professionals. In her own words, she gardened for others for the delight of taking a space and transforming it from nothing to something beyond their imagining, elegant, lovely and useful. Born in Sheffield, and herself an only child without so much as a single cousin, Penny built her own family in Canada. Married for 46 years to Harry Arthurs, a legal academic, she was deeply devoted to her two talented sons and their equally accomplished wives - Joshua (Malayna Bernstein) and Gideon (Erin Shields). Her grandchildren - Eli, Carlo, Olive and Tallulah - occupied a special place in her heart and she in theirs. The whole family pulled together to bring her comfort and joy during her illness. Penny had a huge and contagious appetite for friendship. Her friends from Kent University's first entering class remained close for the next six decades; cottage country neighbours became virtual family members; her fellow "sisters of the soil" met together for many years. We thank them all for their support this year. Despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19, she received excellent medical treatment from Doctors Cusimano, Samawi, Ailon and Tadesco, and wonderful care from her personal support workers, Rose Marie and Marjorie. For those of you who knew her, celebrate her as you know she would want you to, with a glass of something you've been keeping for a special occasion.



