PENELOPE HOPE WHITE On the morning of August 8, 2019, Penny White passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Campbell House Hospice. Penny was the only child of Garland and Ruth Pidgeon of Chatham, Ontario. Having only one child, she was the centre of their universe. The resulting Chrysalis turned into a lovely Monarch butterfly - the woman we know and love who had the most wonderful smile, and personality to match. Who will forget her homemade birthday cakes, her various hairstyles, her jazzy earrings, her zinger one-liners, the sparkle in her eyes? She will be most remembered for her generosity, always putting the needs of others before herself. Penny is survived by her husband, Peter; her children, Peter (Kathleen Meek) and Stephanie (Ryan Sorby); and her much loved grandchildren, Gwyneth White, and Thea and Luke Sorby. Penny had a special connection with young people who gravitated to her, and this was most evident with her grandchildren, with whom she enjoyed a particularly strong bond. In 1960, Penny moved from the cloistered halls of The Pines in Chatham to London, Ontario, where she took the University of Western Ontario by storm. Penny came into her own at Western and created a number of friendships that lasted a lifetime. By the time she graduated, Penny had become a Sister of Phi Beta Phi, a graduate with an Honours BA in History, and an active and well-regarded member of the University Council. To top it all off, Penny was selected from a field of achieving competitors as the Queen of the Arts and Science Ball. Penny and Peter married in 1967 and made their home in Chaplin Estates. Penny taught history at Sir Sanford Fleming High School and was active at Oriole Park Public School, becoming the President of the Parents Association. She led an active life, playing tennis, skiing, running and kibitzing with various gym groups. Penny became a well-regarded hostess among a group of like-minded friends. These were the "happiest" of times for the White Family who developed many longstanding friendships during their tenure there. In 2004, Peter and Penny joined the migration to Collingwood where a large number of their friends were moving. A big change from the urban setting to an outdoor paradise. Golf, ski hills and fishing 20 minutes away. New friends to meet. New activities to undertake. For almost 20 years all of this was inspiring and fun. Then in the blink of an eye this all changed dramatically. In 2017, a routine medical revealed metastatic breast cancer. Penny was an exemplary patient. She never complained and injected humour wherever she could to lessen the strain on those around her. The hordes of friends that made themselves available to drive her to appointments or just share a laugh speaks to the deep connection she made with all those around her. May you rest in peace my sweet, and perhaps save a smile for us. Please join us to celebrate Penny's life on Thursday, September 26th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Bear Estate, 300 Balsam Street, Collingwood Ont, L9Y 0B3. In lieu of gifts, a donation in Penny's name could be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019