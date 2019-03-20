PENELOPE RUTH MUSTON (Burgess) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Penelope Ruth Muston (Penny). Mom left us peacefully on March 14, 2019, after a long fight with cancer. She remained so positive and optimistic right to the end. Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Muston, and two of her sisters, Margo and Joan. She leaves behind her loving sister, Janet; daughter, Julie (Tom); her son, Paul (Kathryn); her grandsons, Cole, Griffin, Noah, Quinn and Lucas; her two 'furry' granddaughters, Addie and Maddie; as well as her stepchildren, Doug, Bob and Susan. A special thanks to the Dent/Lombard/Heggtveit/ Burgess/Creed families who all went above and beyond to visit and care for her in the last months of her life. She was always surrounded by family and friends and for that we are grateful, as it made her so happy. Mom was born in Ottawa on December 28, 1939 to Dr. Hal and Muriel Burgess. She will return there this summer and be laid to rest with her family, including her sisters. A huge thank you to Dr. Jeff and the whole team on 4N at Bridgepoint for the incredible care they gave to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Albert and Temmy Latner Family Palliative Care Unit at Bridgepointhealth.ca or The at cancer.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019