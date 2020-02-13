|
PENNY MOGIL BAUM On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, peacefully, after a brief battle with cancer. Penny Mogil Baum, beloved wife of the late Bernie Baum and David Mogil. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey Mogil and Liz Cooper, Adam and Leda, Jonathan Mogil and Jill Kasner. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Cary and Ann Collis. Devoted grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, Sofia, Daniel, Kevin, and Maddy. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 2500 Bathurst Street, Apt. 1004, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Penny Mogil Baum Fund c/o Sinai Health Foundation 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020